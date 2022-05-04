Business Remittances to HCM City reach nearly 1.8 billion USD in Q1 Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of this year reached nearly 1.8 billion USD, according to the State Bank of Vietnam’s branch in the city.

Business Transport firms up charges amid mounting fuel prices About 80-90 percent of fixed-route transport firms have adjusted their fares up by 10-15 percent to offset mounting fuel costs, according to a Ministry of Transport (MoT) report submitted to the Prime Minister, assessing the impact of higher fuel prices.

Business Vietjet resumes flights from Vietnam to some Asian countries The Vietjet flight number VJ971 officially took off from Hanoi to New Delhi (India) after a hiatus of more than two years.