An integrated rice-shrimp farm in Hong Dan district in Bac Lieu. (Photo: VNA)



Bac Lieu (VNA) – The transition to organic farming has emerged as an effective solution for the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu to cut costs and promote sustainable agricultural production.



The province is believed to have what it takes to expand organic farming as it is home to more than 40,000 hectares of agricultural areas cultivated under the “Fragrant rice – Clean shrimp” production model that applies organic practices.



Ba Dinh Cooperative in Vinh Loc A commune in Hong Dan district is among the pioneers of organic rice farming. All members of the cooperative have adopted the integrated rice-shrimp farming model, said its director Nong Van Thach, adding that they focus specially on organic practices for rice cultivation.



With the expansion of the model, farmers have been encouraged to shift to more environmentally-friendly production to reduce costs, increase productivity and product quality, and increase their earnings.



Farmers have received support from local authorities, especially the provincial agricultural extension centre, to scale up climate-resilient, organic rice areas, and also from businesses to access supplies of quality input materials like seeds, fertiliser and biopesticides, and to distribute their products.



An alliance of “Fragrant rice – Clean shrimp” cooperatives has been established in the province with 21 cooperative members who are enabled to participate in sustainable value chains./.

VNA