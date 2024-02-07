Environment Vietnam ready to build green transformation cooperation model with EU Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has expressed Vietnam's readiness to collaborate closely with the EU in building an exemplary cooperation model for green transformation, aiming to support developing nations, including Vietnam, in bridging gaps in finance, technology and human resources training.

Environment Thick fog forces flight delays in Noi Bai airport Flights in Noi Bai International Airport (NIA) in Hanoi could not take off or land, due to the unusual thick fog cloaking the capital city on February 2.

Videos Mang Den aiming for 1 million cherry blossom trees In an effort to turn Mang Den into a cherry blossom town, Kon Tum province’s Kon Plong district has called upon agencies, units, organisations, and residents in the district to plant cherry blossom trees with a goal of having 1 million by 2025.

Videos Mangrove forests benefit coastal communes in central region Mangrove forests in Nghe An province’s Dien Chau district were planted in 1994 through projects sponsored by the Japanese Red Cross Society and the World Bank. In the decades since, these mangrove forests have acted as a green barrier, mitigating the impact of rising sea levels, erosion, and storms, and protected coastal embankments.