World Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system Vietnam expects that Japan will continue to play a leading role in strengthening the multilateral trading system, facilitating trade and investment, and contributing to regional and global development and prosperity, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva.

World Cambodia maps out new measures to revive economy The Cambodian Government has been devising new measures and strategies to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) looked into the rights of people with disabilities in the context of climate change during its 44th session in Geneva on July 8.

World Vietnam’s outlook is “one of the brightest” in Asia: UBS economist Vietnam is among the “brightest” spots in Asia despite the challenge of trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic and its economy is poised to rebound, said Edward Teather, a senior ASEAN economist from the Union Bank of Swizerland (UBS).