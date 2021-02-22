Memorial, burial ceremonies held for former Deputy PM Truong Vinh Trong
The memorial service for Truong Vinh Trong, former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Prime Minister, and former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, was held solemnly at the great hall of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee on February 22 morning.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) lead the coffin of former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong to the burial site at the memorial ceremony on February 22 morning (Photo: VNA)Ben Tre (VNA) – The memorial service for Truong Vinh Trong, former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Prime Minister, and former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, was held solemnly at the great hall of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee on February 22 morning.
The State-level ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc; National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong; President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man; former and incumbent leaders of the Party, State, and the VFF; along with representatives of ministries, central agencies, and localities.
Delivering the funeral oration, Politburo member and Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh, head of the State Funeral Board, said former Deputy PM Truong Vinh Trong had devoted his entire life to the Party and the nation’s revolution, and in any position, he was always a bright example of political mettle, bravery, loyalty, and dedication to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people.
A view of the memorial service on February 22 morning (Photo: VNA)The burial ceremony is to take place at noon of February 22 at the martyrs’ ceremony of Ben Tre province.
Earlier, more than 25 delegations came to pay tribute to former Deputy PM Truong Vinh Trong at the respect-paying ceremony at the great hall of the Ben Tre People’s Committee on February 21.
Truong Vinh Trong (also known as Hai Nghia) was born on November 11, 1942, in Binh Hoa commune of Giong Trom district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre. He resided in Giong Trom district’s Luong Quoi commune.
He passed away at 3:25am on February 19 due to serious illness and old age.
He joined the revolution in January 1960 and became a member of the Party on October 25, 1964.
Truong Vinh Trong was an alternate member of the 6th-tenure Party Central Committee; a member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th tenures; Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 9th and 10th tenures; a Politburo member in the 10th tenure; and a deputy of the 8th and 11th National Assembly. He was former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission and former Deputy Prime Minister.
He was conferred with the Ho Chi Minh Order, the 55-year Party membership badge, as well as many other noble orders and medals./.