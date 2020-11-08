Society Vietnam Festival in Japan kicks off The annual Vietnam Festival in Japan opened in Tokyo on November 7, making it the first large-scale event here since the city was included in the Japanese Government’s Go To Travel campaign.

Society Over 240 citizens brought home from Singapore More than 240 Vietnamese citizens in Singapore were brought home safely aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on November 7 thanks to the collaboration between Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in the country, and the national flag carrier.

Society Women-led enterprises make great contributions to economic recovery: expert Domestic enterprises, especially those led by women, have contributed greatly to the completion of the twin targets set by the Government amidst the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, head of the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MDS) Pham Khanh Linh has said.

Society Vietnamese citizens brought home from Germany, Netherlands More than 320 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and the Netherlands were brought home safely aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on November 6 and 7 thanks to the collaboration between authorities of Vietnam and the two European countries.