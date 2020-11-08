Micronesia provides 100,000 USD in aid to Vietnamese flood victims
The Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) has passed a legal provision giving 100,000 USD in aid to help flood victims in central Vietnam, according to the National Assembly (NA)’s Office.
In Dong Ha city, Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) has passed a legal provision giving 100,000 USD in aid to help flood victims in central Vietnam, according to the National Assembly (NA)’s Office.
In a letter to Chairwoman of the Vietnamese NA Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the speaker of the FSM Congress said Vietnam has always been in the mind of Micronesian people this year, adding that the Micronesian congress and people are impressed by the way Vietnam deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The speaker said the FSM Congress and people hope Vietnamese people will safely go through 2020, a year full of challenges.
On behalf of the Vietnamese NA, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent a letter thanking the FSM Congress and people for the kind gesture. She also affirmed that Vietnam treasures and wants to promote the friendly and cooperative between the States, legislative bodies and people of the two countries./.
In a letter to Chairwoman of the Vietnamese NA Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the speaker of the FSM Congress said Vietnam has always been in the mind of Micronesian people this year, adding that the Micronesian congress and people are impressed by the way Vietnam deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The speaker said the FSM Congress and people hope Vietnamese people will safely go through 2020, a year full of challenges.
On behalf of the Vietnamese NA, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent a letter thanking the FSM Congress and people for the kind gesture. She also affirmed that Vietnam treasures and wants to promote the friendly and cooperative between the States, legislative bodies and people of the two countries./.