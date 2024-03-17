Candidates take part in the MOSWC in Hanoi. (Photo: doanthanhnien.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 2,000 Vietnamese candidates joined the national qualifying round of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC) in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang after its opening ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 17.

The MOSWC 2024 has two exam versions, the Microsoft Office 2019 and Microsoft 365 Apps. In each version, candidates will take three exams in Word, Excel, and Powerpoint. After the national round, six best candidates will become MOS Vietnam Ambassadors to participate in the world finals set to take place at the end of July 2024 in Anaheim, California, US.

At the national qualifying round, there will be one first, three second, five third, and 12 consolation prizes, along with one promising prize given to the youngest candidate in each exam.

Especially, this year, scholarships will be given to candidates from disadvantaged areas in Vietnam for their efforts to overcome difficulties and excel in information technology.

MOSWC is an international competition organised annually by the US’s Certiport Group for students aged 13 - 22 to find and honour the world’s best IT talents in using office IT applications.

Vietnam first had candidates in 2010 and has bagged medals for 12 consecutive years with four gold, four silver, and 12 bronze./.