World Japan provides Philippines with 1 million USD rescue equipment The Government of Japan has provided the Philippines’ military with its Self-Defence Force’s rescue system, worth about 120 million JPY (over 1 million USD), via Official Development Assistance (ODA).

World Laos sees good progress of COVID-19 vaccination programme The COVID-19 vaccination programme is underway in Laos, with the majority of people in target groups having their first shot of the vaccine.