Vietnamese-developed online meeting platform debuts
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on April 16 introduced eMeeting, an online meeting platform developed by the AIC Group and the BKAV Group, within the framework of the “Vietnam Digital Challenge” Forum.
Vu Ngoc Son, Bkav’s Vice Chairman in charge of anti-malware (Photo: VNA)
According to Deputy Minister Nguyen Huy Dung, eMeeting is an ambitious product that takes online meetings out from the shadow of platforms from world tech powers such as Zoom and Microsoft Team.
He said the debut of eMeeting affirms that Vietnamese businesses can tackle challenges in realising the “Make-in-Vietnam” dream.
The guideline of Vietnam’s digital transition in 2021 is to actively seek and resolve problems and challenges in society, which is also the focus of the “Vietnam Digital Challenge” Forum, the Deputy Minister said.
Vu Ngoc Son, Bkav’s Vice Chairman in charge of anti-malware, said eMeeting is equipped with a nine-layer security system, ensuring the utmost in security for users during online meetings.
According to the MIC’s Information Centre, the platform will be used for its own meetings./.