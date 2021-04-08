Voting of Vietnam’s top 10 ICT businesses 2021 launched
The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) launched voting for the annual top 10 leading Vietnamese information, communication and technology (ICT) firms in 2021 in a Hanoi event on April 7.
The programme aims to support the government’s goal of having 100,000 digital technology companies by 2030.
This year’s event will select the 10 best ICT companies in 17 categories, including e-government, smart city, logistics solutions, e-commerce, start-ups, information security, artificial intelligence of things (A-IoT), cloud computer services, blockchain, fintech, property technology (PropTech), education technology (EdTech) and medical technology (MedTech).
Candidate enterprises will be evaluated across seven criteria as followed financial indicators; human resources; products and services; technology and R&D capacity; leadership and business management; awards, titles and recognised achievements; and special assessment for each sector.
The evaluation process features three rounds – profile selection, presentation and verification, final voting. Judges will comprise leading experts in technology, finance, corporate governance, e-Commerce, Start-up and media.
Addressing the event, VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary-General Nguyen Thi Thu Giang said given that digital transformation is in high demand in today’s context, the selection and introduction of reputable solution suppliers and capable partners will quickly connect firms and facilitate their effective cooperation.
This year, the voting categories are expanded with the honouring of leading companies in new sectors - Fintech, Proptech, EdTech, and MedTech, she said, adding that the move does not only keeps up with the latest trend but also helps seek solutions for real-life problems in certain fields.
The presentation round is scheduled on May 15 – 16. The announcement and award ceremony will take place on July 13, prior to the Vietnam ICT Summit 2021. ICT companies may register to join the programme on the website: top10ict.com.
The Top 10 Vietnam ICT businesses programme was launched in 2014.
The software and technology services industry has posted high growth over the last five years, expanding 26.1 percent in average annually.
Last year, the industry earned 120 billion USD in revenue. Of the figure, more than 6 billion USD was generated by software and digital content, twice as high as that in 2015./.