A homecoming ceremony is held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 15 morning for the unit. (Photo: VNA)

Colonel Mac Duc Trong, head of the unit, reported that within 15 months in Abyei, the force built and upgraded nearly 70 kilometres of roads, opened 15 new patrol routes with a total length of 303 kilometres, built an airfield in Diffa, and engaged in humanitarian activities there.Meanwhile, Military Engineering Unit Rotation 2 arrived in the UN peacekeeping mission on August 12, the People’s Army Newspaper reported.The unit brought along about 300 tonnes of supplies, including equipment, machinery, and food to serve the performance of duties and daily needs for one year of working.The 203-member unit was established in November 2022 under a decision of the Ministry of National Defence./.