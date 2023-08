Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has successfully accomplished its peacekeeping tasks at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has successfully accomplished its peacekeeping tasks at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei ( UNISFA ) and came back to a homecoming ceremony held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 15 morning.Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence, lauded efforts by the unit during their stay in Abyei.All of its 184 members have been honoured with the “For the UN peacekeeping cause” medal of the UN and commended by the UNISFA Force Commander and the Mayor of Abyei for their dedication and contributions over the past more than one year.Thang stressed that they have left good impressions on international friends in general and Abyei residents in particular, and helped promote the image of Uncle Ho ’s soldiers as well as “blue berets” of Vietnam to the world.