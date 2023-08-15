Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 back home from Abyei
Vietnam’s Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has successfully accomplished its peacekeeping tasks at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and came back to a homecoming ceremony held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 15 morning.
Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence, lauded efforts by the unit during their stay in Abyei.
All of its 184 members have been honoured with the “For the UN peacekeeping cause” medal of the UN and commended by the UNISFA Force Commander and the Mayor of Abyei for their dedication and contributions over the past more than one year.
Thang stressed that they have left good impressions on international friends in general and Abyei residents in particular, and helped promote the image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers as well as “blue berets” of Vietnam to the world.
A homecoming ceremony is held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 15 morning for the unit. (Photo: VNA)Colonel Mac Duc Trong, head of the unit, reported that within 15 months in Abyei, the force built and upgraded nearly 70 kilometres of roads, opened 15 new patrol routes with a total length of 303 kilometres, built an airfield in Diffa, and engaged in humanitarian activities there.
Meanwhile, Military Engineering Unit Rotation 2 arrived in the UN peacekeeping mission on August 12, the People’s Army Newspaper reported.
The unit brought along about 300 tonnes of supplies, including equipment, machinery, and food to serve the performance of duties and daily needs for one year of working.
The 203-member unit was established in November 2022 under a decision of the Ministry of National Defence./.