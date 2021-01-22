Military officers promoted to rank of Senior Lieutenant General
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (middle) hands over the promotion decisions to the two deputy ministers (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Ministers of National Defence Nguyen Tan Cuong and Vo Minh Luong have been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, and commander of the armed forces, handed over the promotion decisions to the two deputy ministers at a ceremony held in Hanoi on January 22.
Congratulating Cuong and Luong, Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich described their promotions as a great honour of the officers, their families, and the Vietnam People’s Army.
He expressed his hope that the two deputy ministers will continue to promote the Vietnam People’s Army’s glorious tradition, uphold the revolutionary virtue and loyalty to the Party, Fatherland and people, and make considerable efforts to serve the nation and people.
On behalf of the two officers, Cuong expressed his sincere and deep gratitude to the Party, State, Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defence and the Party General Secretary and State President, promising absolute loyalty to the Party, State and people and pledging to strive and sacrifice for the whole life for the Party’s revolutionary cause.
Cuong said he and Luong pledged to overcome all challenges to fulfill all missions entrusted by the Party, State and military./.