Society Hanoi’s relics, tourist sites re-opened after sterilisation Relic sites and tourist destinations in Hanoi were re-opened to visitors on February 6 after a one-day closure for antiseptic spraying and other preventive measures against the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Schools nationwide close to prevent coronavirus spread As concerns over the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) mount, all the 63 cities and provinces nationwide are letting their students stay at home as part of enhanced measures to prevent the virus’ spread.

Society WHO: Vietnam should continue alcohol test amid nCoV fear An official from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam advised Vietnam to continue checking drivers’ alcohol level amidst fear of coronavirus (nCoV), according to Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Traffic Safety Khuat Viet Hung.