Business VinaCapital: Vietnam's stock markets always attractive to foreign investors Foreign investors have always been interested in Vietnam’s stock market, Don Lam, general director of the VinaCapital Group, said on October 6 at a press briefing on the 2022 Investors Conference which is being hosted by VinaCapital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Australian expert optimistic about Vietnam’s economic outlook Along with the self-recovery of businesses and people, economic achievements that Vietnam has gained so far this year have shown the efficiency of the Government’s economic management and the bright prospect of the country’s economy this year, held Associate Prof. Dr. Chu Hoang Long from Crawford School of Public Policy, the Australian National University.

Business Deposit interest rates continue to rise Viet Capital Bank has unveiled a certificate of deposit for individual and institutional customers with an interest rate of up to 8.4% depending on the tenor.

Business Machinery, supporting industry expos gather 250 brands More than 250 brands are participating at METALEX Vietnam 2022, an annual exhibition showcasing machinery, tools and metalworking industry, and Supporting Industry Show 2022, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 6.