Minister calls for stronger ties between Qualcomm, Vietnam’s tech firms
The meeting between Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and Alex Rogers, President of Qualcomm Technology Licensing and Global Affairs. (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung expressed his hope for stronger partnerships between Qualcomm Incorporated and technology companies of Vietnam, while receiving an executive of the US firm in Washington D.C. on May 12.
The meeting with Alex Rogers, President of Qualcomm Technology Licensing and Global Affairs, took place as Hung was accompanying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in his ongoing working visit to the US.
Hung appreciated the group’s effective cooperation with Vietnam’s technology businesses, noting that Vietnamese telecoms and digital technology companies are placing great trust in Qualcomm.
He thanked Qualcomm for joining the advisory group for the Vietnamese ministry’s steering committee on 6G development and said he hopes his ministry and Vietnamese digital technology companies’ cooperation with Qualcomm will reach a new height.
Vietnam is working to establish laboratories to test 5G devices made by Vietnam and other countries, so the ministry hopes Qualcomm will assist in setting standards and conducting tests for not only 5G but also 6G devices, he added.
The minister also suggested Qualcomm help Vietnamese universities open training courses for telecoms engineers.
For his part, Rogers voiced his delight that partnerships have helped Vietnam’s telecoms industry develop.
He highly valued Vietnam’s acceleration of and vision on 6G technology development, and pledged to deliver the minister’s recommendation on this issue to the head of his group’s technological development division.
At the event, the two sides discussed the possibility of enhancing joint projects so as to capitalise on the advantages and technological strength of Vietnamese companies. They also agreed to speed up the research, development, and commercialisation of devices, especially 5G ones, so as to meet local demand and supply for global markets./.