The command centre in the National Convention Centre is connected with others of the ministry and the public security departments in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to guarantee security and order at the congress. Personnel, vehicles, and equipment at these centres have been geared up for any complex circumstance.

Applauding the efforts of forces protecting security and order at the congress, Lam said they have seriously performed their tasks in line with prepared plans.

Traffic control plans have also ensured safety and convenience for congress delegates as well as people’s daily activities, he noted, adding that forces have carried out their duties not only at the command centre but also in surrounding areas, on land, in the sky, and in cyberspace.

Lam asked relevant forces to press on with ensuring security and remain ready to take action to maintain absolute security and safety for the congress and to meet anti-COVID-19 requirements./.

VNA