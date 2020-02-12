Minister: EVFTA creates chances to infiltrate into 18 trillion USD market
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on February 12 described the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as a lever for growth, opening up opportunities to infiltrate into a market with a gross domestic product of 18 trillion USD.
During a press conference in Hanoi following the European Parliament’s ratification of the EVFTA earlier the same day, Minister Anh said the EU values Vietnam as a comprehensive and trustworthy partner in Southeast Asia and the world over.
The move holds special significance as the EU is one of Vietnam’s current top two importers, Anh said, adding it is also a focus both sides are turning to for the future./.
