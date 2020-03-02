Culture - Sports Vietnamese player finishes second at ITF U18 tournament Vu Ha Minh Duc of Vietnam lost in the final of the International Tennis Federation World Tour Junior, J5 Phnom Penh, at the weekend.

Culture - Sports F1 circuit completed for Vietnam Grand Prix The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC) has completed the Hanoi Formula 1 circuit, which will play host to the first-ever race in the country in April.

Culture - Sports From dump to instagrammable check-in venue Turning trash into useful items is becoming a growing trend. But how about turning a dump into a check-in venue? A project in which artists and environmental advocates are bringing recycling to a whole new level is underway in Hanoi.