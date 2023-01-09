Vinfast – the only electric car producer in Vietnam - plans to develop over 2,000 stations with over 40,000 doors. (Photo: Courtesy of Vinfast)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked the Ministry of Sciences and Technology to develop and issue standards and regulations on the design, installation, and operation of electric vehicle charging stations as early as possible.

According to the ministry, the electric vehicle markets are thriving in the world with China, Europe, and US being leading ones.

Correspondingly, the electric charging industry including the production and installation of charging stations, charging services, and other services, is rapidly developing.

By June 2022, China has about 3.91 million charging stations, including about 1.52 million public ones and 2.39 million private ones. Meanwhile, the US recently announced a programme to build a national network of about 500,000 charging stations by 2030.

In Europe, about 290,000 charging stations were available in 2021 and the number of such stations is expected to reach one million by 2025 and three million by 2030.

In Asia, Japan aims to completely convert passenger cars into electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The country targets to have 150,000 charging stations by 2030.

Vinfast – the only electric car producer in Vietnam - planned to develop over 2,000 stations with over 40,000 doors at parking areas in apartment buildings, office buildings, supermarkets, universities, and hotels.

According to the trade ministry, data show that the State management standards and regulations for electric vehicles and electric charging stations are still limited. The country still lacks management regulations on the design, installation, operation, and measurement of charging stations.

Therefore, additional measurement management for chargers is necessary to make them compatible with regional and international ones. The move is also expected to meet the needs of manufacturers and importers, and protect consumers./.