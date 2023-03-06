Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau applies high technology in farm economic development A lot of farm economic models applying high technology in production have been formed in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, bringing about high profits, and contributing to economic restructuring in localities.

Business Export prices of Vietnamese rice up nearly 10% The export prices of Vietnamese rice in the first two months of 2023 rose by 9.8% year-on-year to 528.5 USD/tonne, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business HCM City condo supply down in 2023 The condominium supply in Ho Chi Minh City will reach a record low in 2023 with only about 9,000 new units from 200 projects, experts said.

Business Water industry to see multiple M&As The water industry is set to witness a flood of M&A in the near future as many big players plan to stretch out in the southern region.