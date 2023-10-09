Ministry introduces information-communication technology maps
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Information and
Communications (MIC) on October 9 released eight technology maps in the
information and communication sector, becoming the first agency to
research and develop technology maps for all areas of its management.
The maps are about technologies used in the eight areas of telecommunications, post, journalism, publication, digital government, information safety, digital university and digital technology.
Each technology map includes a description and assessment of each technology, and infographics showing brief information on technologies impacting the area such as development level, impact level, and stages of expectations for the technologies by time.
The
maps are expected to be a tool for state management agencies in
management work, making strategies, building short, medium and long-term
implementation plans in line with the development of technology.
The maps will also support units and businesses in making decisions about the application and deployment of new technologies./.