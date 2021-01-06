Society Financial aid for disaster-caused housing damage in central Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to allocate 89.11 billion VND (3.86 million USD) sourced from the central budget reserves for five central provinces hit hard by natural disasters in October to help address housing damage.

Society Vietnam ensures safety, rights of Vietnamese sailors aboard detained Korean tanker Vietnam is working to ensure safety and the rights of Vietnamese sailors on board a tanker of the Republic of Korea detained by Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society PM orders suspending flights from countries, territories with new SARS-CoV-2 variants Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered suspending flights carrying Vietnamese citizens home from countries and territories which report new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and see complicated pandemic developments, firstly the UK and South Africa.

Society Two foreign tourists lost in mountain climbing incident in Lam Dong found Two foreign women, a 35-year-old British and a 28-year-old South African national, were found by search and rescue forces after they became lost in the forest while climbing the Langbiang mountain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.