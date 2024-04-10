Business Ministry issues digital transformation plan for energy sector The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a digital transformation plan for the energy sector, aiming for 90% of administrative procedures to be handled online via the public services portal.

Business Vietnam’s export to India maintains growth momentum Vietnam kept its export growth momentum in the Indian market in 2023 after two-way trade hit a record high of 15 billion USD in 2022, Vietnamese trade counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong told the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam's exports to China There remains ample room for Vietnam's exports to China and the growth will be directly proportional to the quality improvement of products by domestic enterprises, according to Dau tu (Investment) Newspaper.