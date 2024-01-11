Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports are expected to reach a new record of 6.5-7 billion USD this year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports are expected to reach a new record of 6.5-7 billion USD this year, up 15-20% from 2023, propelled by robust market signs, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



Earlier, the agricultural sector eyed 4.5 billion USD and 5.69 billion USD in export turnover in 2024 and 2025, respectively. However, 2023 was a successful year of the fruit and vegetable sector as export revenue reached a record high of 5.69 billion USD, a year-on-year hike of nearly 70%.



General Secretary of the Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association (VINAFRUIT) Dang Phuc Nguyen attributed the success to better product quality, meeting the strict requirements of various markets, and diversity of fruit exports.



He stressed that durian exports brought home some 2.4 billion USD in 2023, as compared to more than 200 million USD in 2021 and the previous years.



Other staples, including grapefruits, bananas, coconuts, longans, dragon fruits and lychees, have affirmed its prestige and position in choosy markets such as the US, New Zealand, Japan and China, paving the way to break in other developed countries in the coming time, according to VINAFRUIT.



Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that there many opportunities for the sector to bolster fruit and vegetable exports in 2024.



Vietnam and China recently signed a protocol for official exports of more Vietnamese fruits, including watermelons, coconuts, pharmaceutical products, and frozen fruits, to the 1.4-billion-consumer market, he elaborated.



Besides, the US, Japan and the EU are opening wider doors for Vietnamese fruits due to their outstanding quality, he said.



However, the ministry also pointed out several challenges that the sector needs to overcome, including compliance to regulations on quality and origin traceability of the export markets.



There is ample room for Vietnam to bolster fruit and vegetable shipments as export turnover only accounts for 2-3% of the world’s total. In the coming time, the ministry will continue accompanying enterprises to step up marketing activities, develop Vietnamese fruit brands, and update market information so as to outline rational production plans./.