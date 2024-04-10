Business Vietnam’s export to India maintains growth momentum Vietnam kept its export growth momentum in the Indian market in 2023 after two-way trade hit a record high of 15 billion USD in 2022, Vietnamese trade counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong told the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam's exports to China There remains ample room for Vietnam's exports to China and the growth will be directly proportional to the quality improvement of products by domestic enterprises, according to Dau tu (Investment) Newspaper.

Business Vietnam's livestock product exports up in Q1 Vietnam saw a year-on-year increase of 4.8% in livestock product export turnover to 113 million USD in the first quarter, according the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).