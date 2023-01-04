Videos Vietnam becomes largest importer of RoK The Republic of Korea (RoK) posted a trade surplus of over 34 billion USD with Vietnam in 2022, and with the figure, Vietnam has become the largest trade partner of the RoK for the first time.

Videos UOB maintains Vietnam’s 2023 GDP growth forecast at 6.6% The Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) has kept its forecast for Vietnam's GDP growth in 2023 unchanged at 6.6% in line with the official forecast of 6.5%, although growth momentum is likely to be weaker.

Business Vietnamese rubber companies helpful in Laos A number of Vietnam's rubber growing projects in the southern Lao province of Attapeu have produced positive results since 2008, contributing to the host country's socio-economic development.

Business VCCI comments on draft regulating corporate bonds In response to lawmakers' invitation to comment, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has recently presented its views and suggestions to the draft amending Decree No 65 on corporate bonds.