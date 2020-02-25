Ministry of Finance to provide legal support for SMEs
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has issued a plan to provide legal support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) this year with focus on tax, customs, securities, price and insurance regulations.
Accordingly, the MoF would regularly hold dialogues with SMEs to listen to their difficulties, provide instructions to implement regulations and develop solutions to tackle problems. Consultancy would also be provided via paper, telephone and online forms.
Accordingly, the MoF would regularly hold dialogues with SMEs to listen to their difficulties, provide instructions to implement regulations and develop solutions to tackle problems. Consultancy would also be provided via paper, telephone and online forms.
The MoF is also developing a tab on legal support for SMEs on the ministry’s e-portal within the first quarter of this year, which would include a database of legal documents and international commitments related to SMEs.
This would help SMEs easily access legal documents as well as support, the ministry said.
The Government on June 24, 2019 issued a decree about providing legal support for SMEs.
The decree asked ministries and ministerial-level agencies to update the database of legal documents related to SMEs, develop plans to provide consultancies to SMEs and tabs about legal support on their e-portals./.
