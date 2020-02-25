Business Quang Ninh: 108 million USD for infrastructure development in Ha Long city Ha Long city in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has planned to spend 2.5 trillion VND (nearly 108 million USD) on 57 public works, especially transport infrastructure projects, in 2020.

Business Vietnam, US enhance farm produce trade Vietnam has so far granted licences to 460 US producers of meat and meat products and 210 exporters of aquatic products, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh.

Business Vietnam Airlines offers discounted tickets on several int'l routes National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is offering passengers tickets priced from zero dollars on routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur/Singapore (equivalent to 66 USD and 88 USD, respectively, with taxes and fees included) until the end of next month.