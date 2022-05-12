Environment Northern region to experience rare off-season cold spell A cold spell will hit northern Vietnam on May 13-15, which is rarely seen in May and the past 11 years, according to forecasters.

Environment Ninh Binh’s national park receives five rare wild cats The Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh has freshly received five wild cats to take care of at its centre for species rescue, conservation, and development.

Videos National strategy on environmental protection to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the National Strategy for Environmental Protection to 2030 with a vision until 2050, in which the Government sets targets to prevent the increasing trend of environmental pollution, solve urgent environmental problems, and step by step improve and restore the quality of the environment.

Environment Mekong Delta Resilient Business Network officially makes debut The Mekong Delta Resilient Business Network (MRBN), the first of its kind in the country, made its debut during a ceremony held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)'s chapter in Can Tho and The Asian Foundation (TAF) on May 6 morning.