Ministry partners with French agency in sustainable urban development
The Ministry of Construction and the French Development Agency (AFD) have signed a cooperation agreement to help Vietnamese cities build climate change resilience.
The agreement signing ceremony in Hanoi on May 12. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Construction and the French Development Agency (AFD) have signed a cooperation agreement to help Vietnamese cities build climate change resilience.
The two sides will step up their traditional partnership in support of sustainable urban development and resilience, especially promoting the implementation of the commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) through technical assistance projects on climate-resilient urban development, smart city building, and urban development investment.
In this agreement, they also identified cooperation priorities for the 2022 - 2023 and 2024 - 2027 periods.
Addressing the signing ceremony in Hanoi on May 12, Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi appreciated the AFD’s contributions to local development, particularly in construction and urban planning, and highly valued its cooperation pledges, including helping the country realise its COP26 commitments.
The ministry’s agencies will discuss with the AFD practical cooperation orientations that match both sides’ tasks, attention and wishes, he noted.
AFD Executive Director Philippe Orliange said his agency’s activities in Vietnam matched the French Government’s cooperation priorities in the country, adding the AFD is also orienting its activities towards implementing the commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate change.
He pointed out that although urban development has considerably contributed to the Vietnamese economy, urbanisation may also cause certain risks, making cities more vulnerable. Given this, the important thing is how to achieve harmony between urban growth and climate change adaptation.
Cities, and localities in general, need active support from the Construction Ministry to implement the programmes, plans and measures for climate change mitigation and adaptation, Orliange added.
For his part, French Ambassador Nicolas Warnery spoke highly of the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s commitments at COP26, which will greatly contribute to global efforts against climate change.
He added the French Government wishes to assist the Vietnamese Government to carry out the commitments and translate them into concrete projects so that people benefit from the pledges./.