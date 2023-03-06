Society 150-kg bomb deactivated in southern province Sappers from the Military High Command of the southern province of Tra Vinh on March 6 successfully removed and deactivated a bomb weighing over 150 kg left from wartime.

Society New discoveries found after Ho Dynasty Citadel excavation The Institute of Archaeology and the Centre for Conservation of World Heritage Citadel of the Ho Dynasty held a conference on March 4 to report preliminary findings of excavation of four gates of the citadel.

Videos HCM City Book Street posts highest-ever revenue last year Ho Chi Minh City Book Street posted its highest revenue ever in 2022, at 2.18 million USD, a 113 percent increase over 2021.

Society US veteran returns war diary to Vietnamese martyr’s family US veteran Peter Mathews and his spouse arrived in Ky Xuan commune, Ky Anh district, the central province of Ha Tinh, on March 5 to hand over martyr Cao Xuan Tuat’s diary that he has kept for the past 56 years to his family.