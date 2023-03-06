Ministry promotes support programmes for vulnerable women
At the event (Photo: Ministry of Planning and Investment)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment held a meeting spotlighting disabled women's determination to overcome difficulties, in Hanoi on March 8 as part of activities marking International Women's Day (March 8).
Addressing the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said over the years, the ministry has always been aware of the importance of social affairs, selecting eight vulnerable groups to support since 2018.
Tran Thi Thuan, Director of Tam Ngoc Cooperative, said receiving the encouragement and assistance from the ministry and the minister himself, her establishment, set up in 2019, is currently creating jobs for 41 people, most of them are people with disabilities in Hanoi.
Vice Chairwomen of the Vietnam Blind Association (VBA) Dang Thi Viet Anh said in the past years, more than 20,000 visually impaired people have received white canes from a charity programme initiated by the ministry.
United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis affirmed that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will work closely with Vietnam to accompany women, particularly the disabled, in breaking obstacles and prejudice to build an inclusive, sustainable world for all.
A total of 170 members, mainly women and girls, from eight disability groups sponsored by the ministry attended the meeting.
Vietnam’s vulnerable population has about six million people, who have received special attention from the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government. They are considered a part of the society and the workforce with contributions to the country’s social development and economic growth./.