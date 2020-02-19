Society Kien Giang welcomes nearly 590,000 tourists in February The southern province of Kien Giang estimates to welcome 585,680 in February, a drop of 44.5 percent from the previous month..

Society PM stresses need to protect people’s health, life amid COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 24 ordered authorities to exert efforts so as to keep the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) from impacting Vietnam.

Society Programme helps promote solar power use in Vietnam An online seminar on promoting cooperation in the “Million Green Homes” programme in Vietnam was jointly held by the Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID) and the Vietnam Coalition for Climate Action (VCCA) in Hanoi on February 24.