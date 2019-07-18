Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the conference. (Source: baodautu.vn)

– The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) should be a national innovation centre and a pioneer in economic reform, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said at a teleconference on July 18.The official suggested the ministry set up a working group in charge of reviewing institution-related bottlenecks and proposing countermeasures.He asked the ministry to further improve the legal system on investment and business, make progress in public investment disbursement, especially official development assistance (ODA) and Government bonds, and help to accelerate the implementation of national target programmes.Other tasks include developing the collective economy, selecting foreign investors and soon devising the mid-term public investment plan for 2021-2025, he said.MPI Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said during the first half of this year, the planning, investment and statistics sector has taken the lead in innovation and reform in institution and law building, and planning.He said that the amended Law on Public Investment, compiled by the MoPI, was adopted at the seventh meeting of the 14th National Assembly, adding that the ministry will draft important laws.Besides, the ministry completed many major programmes and projects like the 2019 National Population and Housing Census and the White Book on Vietnamese Businesses.Its project on a sharing economy was also submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, which is expected to create a foundation for the building and development of digital economic models in the future.At the teleconference, representatives of ministries, agencies and localities pointed out shortcomings in the sector, especially those regarding the implementation of the Planning Law.-VNA