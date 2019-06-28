Workers produce cars at the Ford factory in the northern province of Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)

- The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will continue working hard to ensure gross domestic product (GDP) growth reaches 6.8 percent at the end of the year.The target is lower than the actual number of 7.08 percent recorded in 2018.The ministry will work with other ministries, government agencies and local authorities to keep inflation below 4 percent this year.It will also keep a close watch over regional and international economic developments while working with the ministries of Finance and Industry and Trade and the State Bank of Vietnam to predict possible outcomes of developments.The MPI will also improve existing regulations and offer solutions to enhance law enforcement among government agencies.At the next meeting of the 14th National Assembly in November, the ministry will deliver the draft laws on investment, enterprises and public-private-partnership (PPP) model for discussion.A plan to raise capital for the development of the water and land transport systems will be developed so the systems are connected to the Vietnam-Cambodia border gates.In addition, solutions to lure more foreign direct investment (FDI) will also be examined.-VNS/VNA