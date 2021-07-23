Ministry urges safe treatment of COVID-19-related waste
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has urged cities and provinces to take measures in environmental protection and the treatment of COVID-19-related waste.
A sanitation worker collects and transports waste at COVID-19 isolation facilities. (Photo: VNA)
In a document issued on July 23, the ministry asked People’s Committees of cities and provinces to instruct specialised agencies to guide and monitor waste collection, management and transfer at medical facilities and quarantine areas in line with regulations set by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Local authorities must direct organisations and individuals to strictly manage medical waste as well as garbage discharged from daily activities at working places, factory dormitories, families, commercial centres, supermarkets, markets, restaurants, apartment buildings and funerals.
The areas where COVID-19 cases are detected must be disinfected, according to the ministry.
The ministry asked municipal and provincial People’s Committees to instruct local Departments of Natural Resources and Environment to coordinate with Departments of Health in guiding agencies and units in localities to contact competent agencies to handle medical waste.
For localities that are unable to manage COVID-19-related waste, provincial People’s Committees need to call for support of other localities, the ministry said./.