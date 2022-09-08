Deputy spokesman Doan Khac Viet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry has suggested measures to the Government to open the door to foreign tourists, experts and investors, including resuming visa waivers for citizens from 13 countries and visas for foreigner tourists, said deputy spokesman Doan Khac Viet.



During the ministry’s regular press conference on September 8, Viet said the ministry is actively working with countries to simplify entry-exit procedures, as well as collecting feedback from the public and businesses at home and abroad.



In accordance with the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, foreigners wishing to enter Vietnam to work for domestic firms or projects must apply for visas at the Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department. Types of visa and visa durations are decided by the department. Once approved, visas can be obtained at Vietnamese representative agencies abroad.



Viet said in the near future, the Foreign Ministry will continue working with the Ministry of Public Security, relevant ministries and agencies to consider and suggest suitable immigration policies./.