MobiFone wins five prizes at International Business Awards 2021
The MobiEdu Platform connects many teachers and students during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of MobiFone)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Telecoms service provider MobiFone won prizes for its five products at the 18th International Business Awards (IBA) 2021.
It received Gold Stevie Winner for MobiEdu Platform, Silver Stevie Winner for telephone operator monitoring system and three Bronze Stevie Winner awards for MobiWifi, SmartData Gateway and Fintech Platform.
A representative from MobiFone said: “The five awards are recognition from the international community for Make in Vietnam and Make in MobiFone products. Following guidelines from the Government, the Ministry of Information and Communications, MobiFone has created digital platforms and services, thus helping maintain stable life in the complicated changes of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The awards encourage MobiFone to bring new products and services with high technology to the local market, contributing to creating a digital society and economy in Vietnam.
The MobiEdu Platform helps maintain teaching for schools through an online model free of charge amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the platform also received the Sao Khue Award from Vietnam Software and IT Services Association of (VINASA).
The IBA is one of the leading prestigious prizes in the world. The IBA this year received more than 3,700 nominations from organisations in 63 countries and territories. They competed in multiple categories including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the Year. This year's contest also has some prizes to recognise the response and efforts of organisations and individuals to the COVID-19 pandemic./.