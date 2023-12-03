Business Infographic First batch of bird’s nest products exported to China China’s official permission for bird’s nest products from Vietnam to be exported to the country will create significant opportunities for the local bird’s nest farming industry and the production and processing of bird’s nests in Vietnam.

Business Infographic Vietnam sets new record for rice exports in 2023 Vietnam’s rice export turnover reached nearly 4 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2023, an increase of 35 percent over the same period last year and setting a new record by exceeding the 3.67 billion USD posted for 2012 as a whole.

Business Infographic Cashew exports hit record high in October Vietnam’s cashew exports in October hit a record high of 64,320 tonnes, bringing the 10-month figure to nearly 516,870 tonnes worth 2.95 billion USD, with the annual target of 3.1 billion USD likely to be exceeded.

Business Infographic Newly-registered FDI at 25.7 billion USD in 10M Total newly-registered investment capital, additional capital, contributed capital for share purchases, and contributed capital from foreign investors totalled 25.762 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2023, an increase of 14.7% over the same period of 2022 and the highest increase since the beginning of this year.