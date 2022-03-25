Sci-Tech Hi-tech industry – experience learnt from HCM City Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest economic hub, has been paying attention to developing the hi-tech industry so as to bring into full play opportunities brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese startups zero in on global solutions to make breakthroughs The Vietnamese startup community has made breakthroughs despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic as a record high of more than 1.3 billion USD in venture capital was pumped into startups last year.

Sci-Tech HCM City launches official digital transformation portal Ho Chi Minh City’s official digital transformation portal https://chuyendoiso.hochiminhcity.gov.vn has been put into operation, the municipal Department of Information and Communications said on March 18.