Model of "friendly authority” replicated in Bac Giang
Illustrative image (Photo: https://qcdc.bacgiang.gov.vn/)Bac Giang (VNA) - The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to have 100% of its communes, wards and towns completing the development of the "friendly authority" model.
Local authorities have promoted communication activities to raise public awareness of the significance of the model, theỉr responsibility for monitoring and making recommendations, and the right to enjoy public services brought by the model.
Attention has been paid to strengthening the application of information technology in order to promote the people's supervision over activities by the local authorities through grassroots community self-management groups; and researching and piloting a software to survey and collect relevant opinions of local people and businesses.
A survey on the satisfaction level of local people and businesses with the service of the local authorities and all-level administrative agencies has been conducted every six months.
In the coming time, Bac Giang will strengthen the inspection and supervision of the building of the "friendly authority" pilot model and the performance of duties by cadres and civil servants, and resolutely handle and replace those who do not fulfill their tasks.
In August last year, the provincial Party Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission in collaboration with the Party Delegation to the provincial People’s Committee issued Plan No. 30 on building the "friendly authority" model of communes, wards and towns in Tran Phu ward, Bac Giang city; Doi Ngo town, in Luc Nam district; and Hop Duc commune in Tan Yen district.
The above-mentioned models have proven effective, and ensured openness and democracy, contributing to strongly improving the working style of grassroots authorities, and better serving the people. So far, as many as 24 “friendly authority” models have been developed in seven district-level entities./.