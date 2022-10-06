Society Official: Vietnam’s human rights achievements undeniable Secretary General of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association Jean-Pierre Archambault has stated that achievements in ensuring human rights in Vietnam are undeniable.

Society Bac Lieu striving to remove EC “yellow card” on fisheries sector The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has seen effective implementation of measures against the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as part of the efforts to remove the European Union (EU)’s “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood.

Society Over 17 million join social insurance Over 17.24 million Vietnamese people, or 34.84% of the workforce, are joining social insurance, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Eight foreigners illegally entering Vietnam arrested in Cao Bang Border guards in the northern border province of Cao Bang have arrested eight foreign nationals who were attempting to enter Vietnam illegally and then come to work in Cambodia.