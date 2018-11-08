Mong Cai city of the northern province of Quang Ninh and Dongxing city of China on November 6 jointly held a ceremony to welcome the 10 millionth visitor travelling through the Mong Cai-Dongxing international border gate.

The tourist, who comes from China’s Jiangxi province, was travelling to Mong Cai with eight others.

The ceremony has not only marked the increase in the number of visitors via the border gate, but also contributed to promoting brand names and spurring the socio-economic development of the two cities.-VNA