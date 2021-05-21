Society Vietnam hands over medical supplies to India for COVID-19 fight The Vietnamese Embassy in India has announced that it presented 109 ventilators and 50 oxygen generators to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnam resumes sending labourers to RoK The sending of Vietnamese labourers to the Republic of Korea (RoK) was officially resumed on May 21 morning, after more than one year of disruption due to the expiration of the two countries’ agreement on this issue and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Society 7th External Information Service Awards inviting entries Entries are being invited to the seventh External Information Service Awards, which aim to honour individuals and collectives with outstanding press and publication works in the field of external information service.

Society Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey spotlighted by Brazilian writer President Ho Chi Minh’s journey to find a way to liberate his country and his influence on revolutionary movements of colonial countries around the world have been highlighted in a story published on the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB)’s official website earlier this week.