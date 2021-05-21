Mongolian Deputy PM thanks Vietnamese community for support in COVID-19 fight
Deputy Prime Minister and head of the State Emergency Commission of Mongolia S. Amarsaikhan has thanked the Vietnamese community in the country for their support to Mongolians in the COVID-19 fight.
The thank-you letter of Deputy Prime Minister and head of the State Emergency Commission of Mongolia S. Amarsaikhan (Photo: VNA)
In the thank-you letter, the Deputy PM affirmed that the gifts from the Vietnamese community have served as a great source of encouragement for forces who are working on the frontline of the pandemic combat in Mongolia, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.
Earlier, the Vietnamese community raised a fund of over 10 million MNT (about 3,500 USD) to help Mongolia fight the pandemic that is developing complicatedly in the country.
The aid has made local headlines and applauded by Mongolian people./.