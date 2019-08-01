Passengers board an aircraft of Vietjet Air (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet Air and Jetstar Pacific have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on August 2 and 3 as storm Wipha is approaching the northern coast, bringing big rain and strong wind to the northeast, north, and central regions between August 1 and 4.



Vietjet Air will cancel all flights to and from the northern port city of Hai Phong on August 2 and 3, with 11 flights on August 2 and 13 on the next day. Some other flights are expected to be affected



Meanwhile, Jetstar Pacific is cancelling two flights to and from Hai Phong’s Cat Bi airport on August 2 and adjusting the time of some flights on several other routes.



The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced it will cancel five flights on the route between Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City on August 2 and one flight on August 3, while adjusting time of several flights to Hai Phong.



Storm Wipha is forecast to directly hit the northern coast area from Quang Ninh to Nam Dinh on late August 2.-VNA