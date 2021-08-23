Director Xuan Phuoc has recently debuted his song “Sai Gon mua thuong” (Sai Gon - Love season), expressing his passion and love for Sai Gon as the city battles the pandemic.



Phuoc, who studied at the Conservatory of Ho Chi Minh City for nearly 30 years, said he wants to offer encouragement to local people during these tough times. He believes that besides the hot and wet seasons, Ho Chi Minh City also has a “love season”, since he has seen people acting in solidarity and supporting each over to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic.



Treasuring every single street in the city, he hopes the pandemic can be stamped out and that life will soon return to normal.



Meanwhile, 25 artists have performed in a four-minute video called “Xit con” (alcohol spray) from director Chanh Truc and musician Van Tu Quy, to raise public awareness about pandemic prevention measures.



Its jaunty tune gives the video a positive vibe, helping local people relax during these troubled days. It was made in just 24 hours./.

VNA