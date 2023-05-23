A lychee growing and caring area has been established under US export standards and the quality is outstanding.

After many market survey shipments, export businesses have planned to send large quantities of lychees from this year’s crop to the US, which means there is nearly a month left to make arrangements. However, many difficulties remain.

Because of difficulties in transportation, the price of Vietnamese lychees in the US is many times higher than those from China and Mexico.

This year, the area of lychees grown under standards from the US totals more than 200 hectares, equivalent to output of 1,500 tonnes. Due to a lack of preservation technology for sea shipping, the price of Vietnamese lychees in the US is very much dependent on air freight./.

VNA