Society Hanoi’s Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association established A congress was held in Hanoi on December 27 to launch the establishment of the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam – Bulgaria Friendship Association (VBFA) for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Society Severe cold spell to hit northern, north central regions The northern and north central regions are bracing for a severe cold spell from December 30, 2020 to January 2, 2021, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Society Vietnam – ASEAN Youth Festival kicks off in Hanoi The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee opened the Vietnam – ASEAN Youth Festival in Hanoi on December 27.

Society Twenty initiatives for community honoured Twenty initiatives to address social issues were honoured during a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 26 reviewing the third programme “Initiatives for Community”.