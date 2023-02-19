Speakers exchanged experiences about employment opportunities in the UK. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – More than 200 Vietnamese students from universities across the UK took part in The Leader Camp 2023, an annual event organised by the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK), which was held on February 18 at London South Bank University aimed at helping them develop their own capabilities.



The activity is also intended to build a network of young capable Vietnamese human resources.



Ha Phuong Anh, chairwoman of SVUK, said this is the ninth year the association has organised Leader Camp, which has helped to strengthen solidarity among Vietnamese students in the UK, and at the same time promote the connection among Vietnamese societies in UK universities.

According to Anh, with three key criteria namely education, solidarity and culture, Leader Camp focuses on developing soft skills and collective management skills, which are very useful in the study and daily life of international students in the UK.

The event featured two discussions on the themes “The Rise of Youth” and “How to build a project from scratch and prosper it”, and an array of games designed to foster leadership and team work skills, promoting creativity and flexibility when facing difficulties.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long highly appreciated SVUK's role in connecting the Vietnamese student community in the UK through many useful activities, including Leader Camp. The ambassador affirmed that the embassy is ready to support these activities./.