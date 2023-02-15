Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long (the fourth from the left) at a meeting with Vietnamese Student Association at University of Cambridge. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long made a working visit to the University of Cambridge on February 13 aiming to promote Vietnam's cooperation with the world’s leading university, especially in the fields of scientific and technological research, and green and sustainable growth.



Education is an important pillar in the Vietnam-UK cooperation relationship, the ambassador said at his meeting with the university's leadership, noting that the UK has been Vietnam’s biggest partner in higher education with more than 100 collaborative projects in this regard.



Long expressed his wish that Cambridge University will support Vietnam in doctoral training with the goal of increasing the number of doctoral students in the UK in general and Cambridge University in particular.



Pointing out that green and sustainable growth is a potential area of cooperation in the context that Vietnam is targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the diplomat said Cambridge can become an important partner of the country in the field of green transition, especially through its Cambridge Zero programme.



He also hoped to strengthen collaboration between Vietnam and the university in computer science and artificial intelligence, adding that Vietnam is ranked second in the world and first in Southeast Asia in IT sub-contracting.



For his part, Professor Andy Neely, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, shared the view on the potential of cooperation in green growth.



He said that the university attaches great importance to maintaining relationships and collaboration with students after graduation, including foreign students.



This is really an effective exchange and through the channel, the two sides can find a way to increase the number of Vietnamese students studying at Cambridge, especially in areas where Vietnam has strengths such as science, technology and engineering, he said, adding that the university offers the best learning environment for students regardless of their financial capacity.



Within the framework of the visit to Cambridge, Ambassador Long met the Vietnamese Student Association at the university. While appreciating the association's activities, he called on Cambridge's students to act as ambassadors connecting the university with Vietnam in terms of scientific research cooperation./.