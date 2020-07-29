Vietnamese citizens check in at the airport. Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia, the Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian offices arranged a flight to bring more than 210 Vietnamese citizens home on July 29.



The passengers included children aged under 18, the elderly, sick people, pregnant women, students completing study, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, stranded tourists, and fishermen who had been detained by Indonesian authorities and have completed their prison sentences.



Vietjet Air strictly carried out security and safety measures during the flight to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.



Immediately after the flight landed at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name, all passengers and crew members were given health check and brought to concentrated quarantine facilities in line with regulations.



Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices will continue arranging flights to take Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.