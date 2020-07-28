230 Vietnamese brought home from Taiwan
Vietnamese authorities on July 28 coordinated with the Vietnam Economic-Culture Office in Taipei, Taiwan (China), low-cost carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant local agencies to conduct a flight bringing 230 Vietnamese citizens home.
Cleaning and disinfecting at Cam Ranh International Airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese authorities on July 28 coordinated with the Vietnam Economic-Culture Office in Taipei, Taiwan (China), low-cost carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant local agencies to conduct a flight bringing 230 Vietnamese citizens home.
The Vietnam Economic-Culture Office in Taipei actively supported Vietnamese citizens in completing the necessary procedures prior to boarding.
Security, safety, and hygiene measures were strictly implemented throughout the flight. After landing at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, all passengers and crew members had their body temperatures checked and were then quarantined, as regulated.
When required, Vietnamese agencies and representative offices abroad and airlines will conduct more flights bringing Vietnamese citizens stranded by COVID-19 home./.