Society Vietnamese Students' Association in Australia makes debut The Vietnamese Students' Association in Australia made its debut and held its first congress for the 2020-2022 tenure via a teleconference on July 27.

Society Thua Thien-Hue honours Heroic Vietnamese Mothers The central province of Thua Thien-Hue held a ceremony on July 27 to posthumously bestow the title of “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” to 12 women and present the Independence Order to four families that rendered services to the revolution.

Society Lao Cai arrests 10 illegal Chinese immigrants Four Vietnamese men transporting 10 Chinese who illegally entered Vietnam through the border were arrested by police in the northern border province of Lao Cai on July 27.

Society PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 sent an urgent notice asking relevant units to address any consequences of recent earthquakes in the northern provinces of Son La, Lai Chau and Hoa Binh.