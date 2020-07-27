Society Deputy PM directs resolutely preventing illegal entry into Vietnam Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has required ministries, agencies and localities to heighten alert and resolutely prevent illegal entry into Vietnam amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent discovery of several cases of Chinese illegally entering Vietnam.

Society Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is renowned for not only historical relic sites but also age-old Indian-almond trees which are recognised as Vietnam’s heritage trees.

Politics Activities commemorating war martyrs nationwide Various activities commemorating the 73rd day of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 - 2020) are taking place across Vietnam.

Society Chinese man arrested for illegally bringing foreigners into Vietnam A Chinese man has been arrested in the central city of Da Nang for illegally bringing foreigners into Vietnam, the municipal police department said on July 26.