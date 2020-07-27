COVID-19: Over 310 citizens flown home from RoK
More than 310 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a Vietnam Airlines flight on July 26.
Citizens conduct procedures at airport - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, the national flag carrier, and relevant RoK agencies.
The passengers are the elderly, children aged under 18, pregnant women, those in poor health conditions, workers with expired labour contracts, and students with no accommodations due to hostel closure.
The Vietnamese Embassy sent staff to the airport to assist them.
Strict security and safety measures were enforced during the flight to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
Immediately after the flight landed at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined as regulated.
Following the Prime Minister’s directions, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices continue arranging more flights to take Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.