More than 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from US
Vietnamese citizens at the airport's check-in counter (Photo: VNA).
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the US were brought home safely from San Francisco airport on June 7 and 8.
The flight was arranged by competent Vietnamese agencies, Vietnamese representative offices in the US, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and authorities of the host country.
The passengers included under-18-year-old children, the elderly, sick people, and students whose dormitories had closed.
Upon their arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, they underwent health check-ups and were put under quarantine in line with regulations.
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, domestic agencies, and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices have organised a number of flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home.
Depending on the preference of Vietnamese citizens abroad, the development of the pandemic at home and around the world, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam, more flights are to be conducted in the time to come to bring more Vietnamese citizens home./.